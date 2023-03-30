Ready to accepts economic difficulties are of ‘our own making’: Bilawal tells diplomatic corps

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said he was “ready to accept that a lot of the difficulties are of ‘our’ own making”, referring collectively to the economic policies adopted by the previous government.

“We are facing economic consequences of certain decisions that are not in our control. The people are facing the devastating impact of a climate catastrophe in the face of floods, in the occurrence of which they played little to no role at all. The younger generation especially, is facing the consequences of decisions that they did not make,” said the foreign minister while addressing an Iftaar dinner hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Islamabad-based Diplomatic Corps.

Bilawal said the economic quagmire that has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is not only faced by Pakistan, but the entire world. The geopolitical situation in the world as well has added to the growing list of consequences faced by the globe.

He said that the holy month of Ramadan is one in which Muslims all over the globe observe fasting. These efforts as Muslims are supposed to encourage us towards feeling for those that are less fortunate, less privileged and who do not enjoy access to regular food and luxuries that are usually taken for granted, he added.

FM Chairman Bilawal said that there are people in all our societies, not particularly in Pakistan who are facing incredibly difficult times. In this particular month, he said we are reminded that it is probable that the consequences of our actions are faced by those who are perhaps not as empowered as we are.

“Therefore, we have the opportunity through which we can positively affect the lives of those who are less fortunate. It should be our collective effort that we make it a point to minimize to the utmost extent, the burden that is on the shoulders of the underprivileged”.

Bilawal commended the efforts of the federal minister for the Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri towards eradicating poverty as the head of the first and only safety net for the poorest of the poor, especially women in particular.

“We have witnessed the incredible services rendered as a result of the BISP’s existence during the Covid-19 pandemic to bolster the dwindling hopes of the people. When the floods came, the most effective means of getting support to the vulnerable was through the BISP”.

“As we are persevering through the economic turmoil while the finance ministry is still in talks with the IMF as well as having the monumental task of rehabilitating flood victims ahead of us, this government is consistently trying within the space that it has, to provide the most benefits to those at the bottom of the pyramid,” Foreign Minister said.