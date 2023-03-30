NTDC approves Rs500,000/month executive allowance for newly-posted MD

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Director (BoD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has approved Rs500,000 per month as management allowance for the Managing Director of NTDC with immediate effect.

Available copy of NTDC notification said that BoD of NTDC, in its 242nd meeting held on March 16, 2023, has unanimously resolved and approved the management allowance for regular internal candidates.

As per details, Rs500,000 per month for the position of Managing Director, Rs300,000/month for the position of Deputy Managing Director and Rs200,000/month for the Manager level position i.e Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary (CS).

According to NTDC notification, the newly-appointed MD and CFO will be entitled to above Management Allowance with effect from the joining dates as MD and CFO respectively.