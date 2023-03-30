PM advises dissolution of PCRET owing to ‘poor performance’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has advised dissolution of Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) mainly owing to the poor performance in promoting renewable energy in the country, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development informed that PM Shahbaz Sharif has advised dissolution of the PCRET due to its poor performance. They pointed out that the PCRET failed to promote renewable energy in the country since its inception 22 years ago. “The PCRET is adjudged to have failed to deliver on its responsibilities envisaged for its establishment,” the sources said and added that after the PM’s advice, it has been decided to transfer assets owned by the PCRET to Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

They claimed that non-promotion of renewable energy in the country has caused huge losses to the national exchequer.

“There is enormous renewable energy potential available in the country which can be utilized for industrial growth to overcome the energy shortage while PCRET could not utilize the renewable potential,” the sources elaborated.

Though PCRET has developed technologies to harness the power of wind, bio-gas and solar energy, its contributions to help the government overcome energy crisis is minimal, sources added.

According to the sources, the committee headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr Jahanzeb Khan has completed the preliminary task as renewable energy could not be promoted due to PCRET’s poor performance.

Available copy of an Office Memorandum dated March 27, 2023 of the Cabinet Division, said that the meeting of a committee constituted on the subject titled as:“Dissolution of Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) and Transfer of Assets to Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR)” was held with SAPM Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan in the chair on March 28, at 10am in the Committee Room No 2060, of the Cabinet Division took decision in this regard.

Pakistan Council of Renew Energy Technologies was established by merging the National Institute of Silicon Technology (NIST) and the Pakistan Council for Appropriate Technologies (PCAT) on May 8, 2001. It is the prime institution in the country for coordinating R&D and promotional activities in different renewable energy technologies.