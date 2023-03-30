Jamaat to protest underreporting of Karachi population in census

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest outside the Governor’s House in Karachi against what it calls a “conspiracy” to underreport the metropolis’ population in the upcoming census.

Hafiz Naeem ur-Rehman, president of the Karachi wing of the party, and Idara Noor-e-Haq expressed concerns about the census process and demanded that every person living in Karachi should be counted as a resident of the city.

The Jamaat leader further demanded that Karachi should have representation in the provincial and national assemblies based on its actual population.

He criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition for not playing their due role in connection with the actual counting of Karachi’s population and lambasted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over their dual standards when it comes to the rights of Karachi.

Rehman also alleged that the PPP was afraid of the census in Karachi as it would lead to a chief minister from the mega city and would shake the feudalism that provides bases for the rule of the PPP in interior areas of the province.

He demanded transparency in the process of the census and a mechanism to check the registration of people and statistics on the block code level.