PPP wins big in unofficial results of Sindh local government repolling

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged as the biggest winner in Sunday’s local government polls held in various Union Councils’ wards across Sindh, according to unofficial results.

The party won 39 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won six seats. Independent candidates secured nine seats, making the results inconclusive.

The PPP also won 10 out of 16 chairmen and vice chairmen seats, while independent candidates and GDA contestants secured three and two seats, respectively.

Based on the unofficial party position results, PPP took the lead with 21 general member seats out of a total of 32 seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and GDA secured one seat each, while an independent candidate won 11 member district council seats.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won one general member seat each, and the PTI candidate secured one seat of chairman and vice-chairman.

The PPP won 22 general member seats, while the independent candidate bagged four seats.

The voting was held in 15 districts of Sindh in response to widespread allegations of rigging during previous local government elections. A total of 109,687 registered voters were expected to cast their votes, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters.

The local government polls were facilitated by 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers, with a total of 81 polling stations established across 15 districts.

The political parties have expressed concerns over the results and have demanded the electoral watchdog to release the official results as soon as possible, as they will determine the future of their respective districts.