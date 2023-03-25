Roadblocks, crackdown, arrests of PTI workers violation of LHC orders: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday accused the government of a worst crackdown and arresting party workers ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan public rally scheduled for late Saturday night.

Speaking to the media ahead of the PTI’s rally, the former foreign minister said that despite the Lahore High Court’s order allowing a political gathering, the caretaker government had blocked all roads leading to the rally venue by placing containers and barricades to create hurdles for PTI workers, supporters, and the general public.

Qureshi claimed that police were conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders, saying as many as 1,800 workers had been arrested so far. He urged them not to arm themselves with sticks or other weapons, refrain from violence, and advised them not to take the law into their own hands.

Qureshi emphasised that holding the public rally was the party’s constitutional right and expressed confidence that a large number of people would participate in the political gathering.

He appealed to the people of Lahore to show their support for former prime minister Imran Khan by coming out of their homes to participate in the rally. Qureshi claimed that police had closed all entry and exit points of the city to bar PTI leaders, workers, and supporters from other cities from reaching tonight’s rally.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry slammed the crackdown on their party leaders and workers, saying the action was aimed to sabotage the political gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He urged the international community, especially Islamic countries, to condemn abductions and killings of political workers during the holy month of Ramzan. He also called for the government to be declared “persona non grata” for its “fascist tactics.”

The authorities had blocked various roads, including entry and exit points in the provincial capital, to thwart the PTI political gathering. The Lahore district administration used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads. These measures have caused hurdles for commuters heading to their jobs and other routine activities.