PM directs officials to ensure free flour to needy persons

Reviews process of free flour distribution during visit to three Sargodha centers

Says first time in country’s history, each poor family getting free flour bags

LAHORE/SARGODGA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said provision of free flour to the needy should be ensured with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the month of Ramazan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was chairing a review meeting here for the provision of free flour to the people of Islamabad capital territory.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people in Ramazan.

“After my visits to Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha, I will visit other cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to ensure quality.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on free distribution of flour in Islamabad Capital Territory. pic.twitter.com/WrLU67WykF — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 25, 2023

The PM instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and could not get free flour, should be immediately registered.

He directed that counters of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and BISP should be immediately opened at the flour distribution points.

He further directed that any needy person who comes to the free flour distribution center, should be given flour and in this regard all relevant departments should take steps.

The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was continuing in Punjab, Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme.

It was told that the number of free flour distribution centers were being increased in Islamabad to facilitate people coming to obtain flour.

Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, former members of National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel and officers concerned attended the meeting.

‘Visiting different cities after mismanagement complaints’

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited three centers established in Sargodha to distribute free flour bags to deserving people and reviewed the distribution process.

During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their issues, and also issued directives for their immediate resolution.

PM Shehbaz participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides inspected all the facilities and quality of flour.

The premier directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people.

Talking to journalists, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he had visited three centers set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being distributed in an organized manner.

He said that for the first time in the country’s 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost. “The government, relevant authorities and administration has been working to provide relief to the people,” he added.

The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today to review the steps for further facilitation of the process. He also urged the people to provide proper information.

After receiving complaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities including Lahore and Kasur.

These free flour distribution points have been established as part of Prime Minister’s Ramzan relief package for deserving families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a special Ramazan package providing free flour to ‘underprivileged masses’.

However, incidents of mismanagement were reported in different cities. In Faisalabad, stampede at a flour distribution point claimed the life of a citizen.

An incident was reported from Faisalabad where an elderly citizen died in a stampede who came to collect flour from a distribution point.

He was taken to the General Hospital Samanabad where he took his last breath. During the stampede and mismanagement at the flour distribution point, many citizens sustained injuries.