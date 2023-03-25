Maryam Nawaz to unveil Imran’s ‘handlers’ at Kasur public rally on Monday

LAHORE: PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has vowed to expose identities of the local as well as international handlers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during her a rally scheduled to be held in Kasur on Monday.

According to sources in the PML-N, the ruling party has planned raising awareness among the people about the facts at the agenda of Imran Khan at organisational conventions and gatherings.

It is fact the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), now and then accuses Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of support from within and outside the country and has prepared a strategy to expose the former prime minister’s false narrative.

In the recent past, during her speech Maryam Nawaz had alleged that the PTI chief was being supported by the judiciary, saying that the country needed honest judges, and not “Imran loyalists” (Imrandaar judges) for treating all political leaders without discrimination.

Earlier, addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Rawalpindi, the PML-N chief organizer had said that Imran Khan was still being supported as he was not appearing before the courts and hearings in cases against him were being delayed.

She said she was not talking about honest judges but those part of the Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid legacy.

Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister — whose government was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year — is facing several legal cases and had been called by the courts to appear before them.

Mocking Khan, the PMLN senior vice-president said that while he could go to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with his injured leg, he “cannot appear before the court”. The politician added that if fingers were raised at the judiciary, it would have to conduct its accountability.

Speaking about the way Khan was facilitated to form a government in the past, Maryam said: “MPs of our party and those from others were made to switch loyalties to create his party. Those who did not support him were selectively disqualified.”

She alleged that earlier Khan reached the power corridors with the support of the establishment, and now he was attempting to use the shoulders of the judiciary to gain power once again.

In another public gathering, the PML-N vice president had said that claimed that the “facilitators” still wanted to save a person [Imran Khan] who had “already drowned”.

“I want to ask the facilitators why they want to save a person because of whom the country’s fate has sunk. That person drowned himself, but why are you people bent on [losing] your jobs?” she said while addressing the crowd during her party’s convention in Gujranwala.

She also questioned the judiciary for expediting cases against Nawaz Sharif and being lenient towards the deposed prime minister.

Maryam had also once alleged that Khan had pinned hopes on the judiciary to get into power again after the establishment left him in the lurch.