Income tax officer ‘seeks PM’s nod for corrupt practices’

ISLAMABAD: In a letter written to Prime Minister, an Inland Revenue Officer has reportedly formally sought the permission of the Premier for carrying out corrupt practices as he could not make his two-end’s meet.

In an unconfirmed letter circulating on social media with the subject “formal intimation regarding starting corruption”, one IRS officer informed the PM of Pakistan that he is planning and fully convinced that he must engage in corruption to earn illicit but highly essential money from April 1, 2023.

“I am very much aware of the perilous economic situation of our beloved country right now and that your government is not leaving any stone unturned to stabilize the economy,” he said.

He claimed that he has never committed a single rupee corruption in his four year’s tenure but owing to current high inflation and no compensation from government to lessen his situation, he was honestly left with no option but to look for illicit means to be able to make his ends meet, no matter how much he may not agree with this in principal.

“I am getting Rs122,922 pay per month including Rs35898 house hiring whereas my unavoidable expenditures are Rs110, 500 per month,” the IRS officer mentioned in his letter.

IRS officer in its letter claimed that he is in debt of more than Rs78,000 and his father also helps him with money every month to survive as “white collar” CSP Officer.

The letter states that the PM office has announced Executive Allowance in the month of February 2023 to all groups but again the only exception made was for FBR officers.

“I have not been able to perform my duties to the best of my ability because of the simple and plain reason that I am preoccupied with financial stress and also I have been more interested in setting up a side business or a passive income option,” he added.

The IRS officer requested the PM of Pakistan to help FBR monetarily so that the officials do not just perform to meet the budgetary targets assigned to them but work with more vigour and ownership to help the government stabilize the economy and bring this country out of the shackles of IMF and the likes.

He also requested to de-freeze “performance allowance of FBR” as per current basis or grant “Executive Allowance” to FBR and its field formations just as it has been granted to all other departments.

FBR spokesperson said that he has read the letter on social media and he can confirm or deny on Monday.