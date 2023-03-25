Pakistan, Iran linked together in bonds of Islamic fraternity: Envoy

QUETTA: Dr Abul Hasan Meri, Director General (DG), Khana-e-Farhang of Iran in Quetta, has said that Iran and Pakistan have been linked together in the bonds of Islamic fraternity with similarity of culture and civilisation.

These views were expressed by him while talking to Hammad Khan Kakar, President, Organisation of Islamic Youth (OIY) who called on him in his office here on Saturday. He said that Iran was the first country which extended recognition to Pakistan after independence, adding that in order to bring both the countries closer to each other, youth exchange programs was essential to be launched between Pakistan and Iran, enabling youth of both the countries to observe culture, traditions and historical sites of their respective countries.

He said that the government of Islamic Republic of Iran would host delegation of OIY during their visit to Iran. Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Khan Kakar, President, Organization of Islamic Youth said that OIY was supposed to arrange Pak-Iran Youth friendship conference on Alquds day in Quetta city of Pakistan, to be held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, to express support to the just cause of oppressed Palestinians and oppose Israel. Hammad Khan Kakar proposed to hold “Second Islamic Youth General Assembly” in Iran under the auspices of Islamic Republic of Iran.