Rasheed claims Sharif could be held in contempt of court for election delay

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of potentially facing contempt of court due to a delay in elections.

Ahmed claimed that the government had postponed the elections due to the rising popularity of former prime minister Imran Khan, and that inflation had reached 50 percent, which he believed would lead to the collapse of the coalition government.

Ahmed also criticised the government’s response to international concerns, and suggested that the judiciary would have to take responsibility for addressing the situation.

Finally, he accused the authorities of blocking roads and arresting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers in advance of a planned rally.