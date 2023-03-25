Quetta court approves bail for Imran’s nephew

QUETTA: Hassaan Khan Niazi, the legal affairs focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Saturday granted bail by a district and sessions court in Quetta in a case related to misbehaving with police.

Niazi was charged with inciting violence and interfering with police affairs at the provincial capital’s airport police station on March 18, based on a complaint by sub-inspector Abdul Elahi.

Although not named in the complaint by the Quetta police, Niazi was handed over to the police on a one-day transit remand by an Islamabad district and sessions court earlier this week, before being presented before a judicial magistrate in Quetta.

The first information report (FIR) says that PTI leader Inayatullah Kakar and others were inciting people and raising slogans to protest against the possible arrest of Khan, while the protestors blocked the Quetta-Chaman Road.

This incident occurred last week after the police raided Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. The court cancelled Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing till March 30, with orders for the former prime minister to ensure his presence.

The court granted Niazi bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, and he was escorted back under tight security.

The court proceedings were held under tight security and media representatives were not allowed to enter the premises.