Punjab okays free 20kg flour bag for poor under Ramadan package

A Pakistani worker prepares bags of wheat flour outside a shop in Islamabad on June 1, 2012. Pakistan's economy grew by 3.7 percent in the current fiscal year with tax collection up an "unprecedented" 25 percent, finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said. He unveiled the statistics one day before presenting the next budget to parliament amid concerns that Pakistan is headed towards a financial crisis unless it returns to the IMF. AFP PHOTO / Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/GettyImages)

LAHORE: During the 11th meeting of the provincial cabinet in Lahore, chaired by interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, it was announced that each poor family in Punjab will receive a free 20 kilogrammes flour bag under the Ramadan relief package.

The decision was made to save citizens from the hassle of repeatedly visiting flour distribution centres.

Consumers in parts of Pakistan are facing a shortage of wheat flour due to slowed production and delivery in the market. Flour millers in Sindh have suspended production, citing inadequate supplies of wheat and low flour rates.

The provincial government has accused mill owners of hoarding subsidised wheat and is sealing some factories. The millers have raised rates by almost a quarter to Rs130 a kilogramme, blaming surging wheat prices.

Previous flour crises in Pakistan have been attributed to bureaucratic incompetence and market mismanagement, leading citizens to queue for hours and fight for subsidised flour.

The meeting also reviewed proposals for simplifying the registration process and formed a committee to present its final recommendations.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction with the process of providing flour, as over seven million bags have been distributed so far.

The meeting also approved appointments and established a state-of-the-art autism centre for special children.

