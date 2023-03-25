NATIONAL

Imran gets protective bail in three cases

By Staff Report
LAHORE,PAKISTAN , MARCH 25: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan arrives to appear before the court in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 25, 2023. An anti-terrorism court approved the interim bail of Khan in three terrorism cases filed against him on Saturday. (Photo by Khurram Amin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been granted interim bail in three terrorism cases by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. The cases include the murder of supporter Ali Bilal alias Zill-i-Shah, arson, and interference in state affairs.

The former prime minister was registered under anti-terror and aiding and abetting provisions at the Race Course police station.

Khan had previously been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and was directed to approach the relevant court in this matter.

During the hearing, the court directed Khan to be a part of the investigation and not miss any hearing dates. The ATC granted interim bail to Khan until April 4 against surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case.

Khan, who is also chairman of the opposition party, said he has over 100 court cases pending against him, including blasphemy, sedition and terrorism.

“The level of victimisation going on in this country is unprecedented. The main reason is they don’t want me to compete in the elections,” he told France24 earlier this month. “I have never broken the law.”

Punjab okays free 20kg flour bag for poor under Ramadan package
