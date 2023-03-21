Xi says China to expand cooperation with Russia in trade and energy

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to expand cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, supply chain, mega projects, energy and hi-tech areas while meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

Since last year, in the face of the complicated external environment, the all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has kept a sound momentum, Xi told Mishustin, speaking highly of bilateral cooperation in energy, mega projects and people-to-people exchanges.

Xi said that China and Russia are each other’s largest neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, saying that maintaining the healthy and stable development of China-Russia ties conforms to the historical logic of bilateral relations and the fundamental interests of their peoples.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been a success, and not long ago, new leaders of China’s state institutions have been elected during this year’s “Two Sessions,” said Xi, adding that the CPC, the country and the Chinese people are unprecedentedly united and are advancing the Chinese modernization in an all-round way.

The Chinese government highly regards the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, and is willing to work with the Russian side to push for the realization of new goals of bilateral cooperation and achieve new results through regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister, as well as other institutionalized communication channels.

For his part, Mishustin first spoke highly of the Russia-China relationship in the new era, as Xi chose Russia to be his first overseas state visit after reelection. It means a lot, said the Russian prime minister.

He also said that the relationship between Russia and China right now stays at the highest level, which will be conducive to preserving multilateralism and promoting the world’s multi-polarization under the current international situation.

Russia hopes to maintain close coordination and cooperation with the Chinese government, and strengthen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, he added, while looking to advance bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, investment, energy, natural gas, peaceful use of nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace, among others.