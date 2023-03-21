NATIONAL

Govt approves extension in job contract of Syed Muhammad Taha as MD PSO for another three years

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved extension of Syed Muhammad Taha as Managing Director (MD), Pakistan State Oil (PSO)  for another three years and  the Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard after the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Available copy of the notification of Establishment Division said the federal government has approved extension in contract period of Syed Muhammad Taha was appointed as MD/Chief Executive Officer of PSO for another period of three years with effect from 26-02-2023 until further orders.

Previous article
US ex-ambassador calls on finance minister
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Zaman Park rioting: ATC sends 98 PTI workers to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism Court sent 98 arrested workers of PTI on 14 days’ judicial remand to jail in Zaman Park rioting case. The court has...

Govt announces PM’s Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 5 billion

IHC declares Khan’s arrest warrants as ineffective

Court grants police two-day judicial remand of Hassan Niazi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.