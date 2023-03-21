Govt approves extension in job contract of Syed Muhammad Taha as MD PSO for another three years

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved extension of Syed Muhammad Taha as Managing Director (MD), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for another three years and the Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard after the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Available copy of the notification of Establishment Division said the federal government has approved extension in contract period of Syed Muhammad Taha was appointed as MD/Chief Executive Officer of PSO for another period of three years with effect from 26-02-2023 until further orders.