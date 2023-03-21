NATIONAL

US ex-ambassador calls on finance minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The US Ex-Ambassador Ms. Robin L. Raphel Tuesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq. The minister welcomed Ms. Robin L. Raphel and shared his views on improving deep-rooted and strong bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

The Finance Minister shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic and social development of the population.

The two exchanged views on matters of mutual interest in the backdrop of Pak-US relations and further deepening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ms. Robin L. Raphel underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government for economic sustainability and growth.

