PTI files plea to register FIR against Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz and others

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed an application to register a First Information Report (FIR) against PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah among others.

A request has been filed in the sessions court to register an FIR against Maryam, Sanaullah, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Siddique Kamyana and others in the Race Course police station.

According to Express News, the police station had refused to register the FIR, following which the petitioner filed an application under Sections 22A and 22B in the court.

In the application, it has been argued that the Punjab IG carried out the police operation at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence on the orders of Maryam and Sanaullah. “The sanctity of the four walls was violated,” it stated.

Further, the plea stated that the police had been requested to register a case on the incident but had refused to do so. It requested the court to order that the case be registered against the PML-N leaders and police officials.

On Saturday, the Punjab police stormed into the PTI chief’s house in Lahore, knocking down all barricades and doors to launch a ‘surprise’ search operation inside the property soon after Imran left for Islamabad to appear before a court.

Footage showed cranes breaking through the main gate of the Zaman Park residence as loyalists held their ground in a protest camp outside and scuffled with officials.

The search warrants shared by police obtained under Section 47 of CrPC read, “investigating officer is directed to accompany a lady police officer not below the rank of inspector at the time of search of a requisite house in accordance with law”.

The police cracked down on the PTI supporters as it tried to muscle its way into the residence that has remained a battleground between the PTI-led opposition and the PDM government.