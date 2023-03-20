Alvi emphasises importance of oral hygiene in preventing 95pc of diseases

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasised the importance of oral hygiene in preventing diseases in his message to the nation on World Oral Health Day. He said that 95 percent of diseases can be avoided by adopting the practice of cleaning the mouth twice a day with a toothbrush or twig.

Highlighting the significance of oral cleanliness in Islam, the president mentioned that the prophet used to frequently clean his mouth and teeth. He also quoted a hadith saying that cleanliness is considered half of faith in Islam and emphasised that 21 hadiths in Sahih Bukhari stress the importance of cleaning and using twigs.

Furthermore, Dr. Alvi warned about the dangers of betel nut, which could cause oral cancer and urged people to avoid it. He emphasised that oral diseases are difficult and expensive to treat, but can be prevented through proper oral hygiene.

ALVI URGES MODERN WAYS FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Meanwhile, President Alvi urged the need for a visionary approach to higher education in Pakistan, taking into account the vast potential of the country’s youth.

Speaking at the 5th Vice-Chancellors’ Forum of Universities in the Islamic world in Islamabad, he stressed the importance of adopting technology to keep up with the fast-changing world.

Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain echoed the president’s views, emphasising the role of universities in developing skills and addressing the challenges of the modern world.

He also called for the creation of a framework for mutual recognition of degrees among OIC member states to enhance cooperation and facilitate the movement of skilled manpower.

The Forum, which has brought together over 250 vice-chancellors, including forty from twenty OIC countries, aims to promote collaboration and dialogue between universities in the Islamic world.

It also seeks to share experiences, pool resources, and strengthen networks to shape the future of higher education in the region.