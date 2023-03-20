NATIONAL

PM denounces ‘PTI smear campaign’ against army, its chief

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister Monday denounced a “vile campaign” that he claimed was initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to target the Pakistan Army and its chief, Gen. Syed Asim Munir, in foreign countries.

In a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Shehbaz Sharif urged overseas Pakistanis to speak out against this campaign and defend the honour and integrity of their country’s military.

“The campaign against the army chief is intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions,” he declared. Sharif, who has emerged significantly weakened from the political crisis, also claimed that “toxic politics” was being spread through the diaspora.

He has also issued a call to “patriotic” citizens living abroad to reject and speak out against what he has called a “foreign-funded campaign” aimed at destabilising the country.

The prime minister also expressed concern over the involvement of Khan in what he described as attempts to drag state institutions and their leaders into politics, which he said is in violation of the Constitution.

He has directed the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, to take strong action against those involved in anti-institution campaigns within the country. He has called for decisive action to be taken against such individuals to preserve the integrity and stability of the nation.

His statement came after supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan took their protest to the streets of London, after staging a demonstration outside the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

The protesters, numbering in the hundreds, gathered outside the residence of Shehbaz Sharif on Edgware Road where pro-Khan slogans were chanted during the protest.

Previous article
Alvi emphasises importance of oral hygiene in preventing 95pc of diseases
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Protesters rally outside White House, calling for an end to action...

In a freezing and windy Sunday gathering outside the White House in Washington, hundreds of Pakistani Americans demanded an immediate end to the Pakistan...

Pakistan’s 18th chartered aid flight for quake victims arrives Turkey

Donor conference seeks to rally quake aid for Turkey, Syria

Activists replace Indian flag with Khalistan banner at London high commission

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.