Pakistan highlights Ramadan’s call for compassion, tolerance in message at UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, delivered a message on the eve of Ramadan reminding the Muslim community at the UN about the values of compassion, patience, and tolerance that the holy month teaches.

He also highlighted the significance of reflection, self-purification, and learning during this time.

Ambassador Akram encouraged people to uplift those in need and perform charitable acts as a way of thanking Allah for His countless blessings.

He expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and homes during the climate calamities, particularly the floods in Pakistan, Turkey, and other parts of the world, as well as the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Furthermore, he paid homage to Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been living under the occupation, and expressed his gratitude to the peacekeepers in UN missions working diligently in challenging conditions.

The ambassador also paid tribute to the fallen peacekeepers in the line of duty and prayed for their families and loved ones.