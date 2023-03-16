Javed Latif demands exemplary punishment for Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has demanded exemplary punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for challenging the writ of the state and becoming part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan.

Talking to media, he accused Imran Khan for vitiating the country’s environment like Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain destroyed peace of Karachi during 80s and 90s.

Latif accused Imran for hatching conspiracies to damage the country’s economy. He stated that Khan was using a human shield to evade arrest and instigating mutiny.

Imran should be made an example so that nobody can dare challenging the writ of the state.

In addition to his demand for Khan’s punishment, Latif has also urged for justice for PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He stated that the people who conspired against Sharif’s government in 2017 should be punished, and called for the scales of justice to be balanced.

Latif has also drawn attention to Zalmay Khalildaz’s recent statement about the ongoing situation in country, which has implications for Pakistan’s stability. He has called for the statement to be listened to and evaluated carefully.