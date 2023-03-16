NATIONAL

Javed Latif demands exemplary punishment for Imran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has demanded exemplary punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for challenging the writ of the state and becoming part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan.

Talking to media, he accused Imran Khan for vitiating the country’s environment like Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain destroyed peace of Karachi during 80s and 90s.

Latif accused Imran for hatching conspiracies to damage the country’s economy. He stated that Khan was using a human shield to evade arrest and instigating mutiny.

Imran should be made an example so that nobody can dare challenging the writ of the state.

In addition to his demand for Khan’s punishment, Latif has also urged for justice for PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He stated that the people who conspired against Sharif’s government in 2017 should be punished, and called for the scales of justice to be balanced.

Latif has also drawn attention to Zalmay Khalildaz’s recent statement about the ongoing situation in country, which has implications for Pakistan’s stability. He has called for the statement to be listened to and evaluated carefully.

Previous article
PDMA releases Rs352m to Zarb-e-Azb operation victims
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

First phase of anti-polio vaccination underway at brisk pace

ISLAMABAD: A polio vaccination campaign to immunize more than 21.54 million children under the age of five years continued on Thursday in Sindh and...

Inflation forces rural residents out of capital as landlords hike rents

China-Pakistan joint exhibition begins at Palace Museum in Beijing

Fares in Karachi hiked by 10% after increase in fuel prices

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.