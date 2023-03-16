NATIONAL

Covid-19 trend: NCOC recommends mask wearing at crowded spaces, hospitals

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday recommended wearing mask at crowded tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period upto April 30, 2023 keeping in view the current COVID-19 trend across the country.

Meanwhile, health officials said that 129 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.98 per cent while 14 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,334 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 523 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which 43 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 8.22 per cent, while 225 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which three cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.33 percent. 14 cases were confirmed from 333 tests in Islamabad with a ratio of 4.20 percent.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

 

Javed Latif demands exemplary punishment for Imran
