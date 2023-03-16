PDMA releases Rs352m to Zarb-e-Azb operation victims

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released funds of Rs352mn to victims families of Zarb-e-Azb operation in North Waziristan tribal district.

The fund are being disbursed to over 18,000 families through mobile SIM card as usual in the next few days. According to PDMA, the recent release of funds is the 103rd installment of the series which is regularly released every month to the victims of Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan. Among the affected families, there are about 11,000 families who have recently returned from Afghanistan via Ghulam Khan border and whose verification process has been completed by NADRA.

Each family is provided Rs12,000 as the financial assistance and Rs8,000 as ration every month to minimise the financial hardships of these people.

There are about 18,000 registered affected families in North Waziristan tribal district who have not yet returned to their native areas because of instability. Most of them belong to Datta Khel Tehsil of the district, while the return process of more than 100,000 families has been completed so far.