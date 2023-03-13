Sports

Shadab named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Afghanistan T20 series

By Staff Report
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 12: Shadab Khan of Pakistan looks on as England and Pakistan attend the Fan Zone in Yarra Park ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan with all-rounder Shadab Khan picked to lead the side in the absence of full-time skipper Babar Azam, who has been rested.

PCB Managing Committee head Najam Sethi and Chief Selector Haroon Rashid made the announcement, saying that the squad was finalised keeping in view the team’s future plans. Squad included, Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah have been dropped. These nine players were part of the Pakistan squad that reached the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The three-match series will be played between March 24 and 27 in Sharjah. Afghanistan have played Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events without any win so far but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries.

Previous article
FIA summons Fawad Chaudhry over Maryam tweet
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Chinese Premier Li Qiang outlines government’s priorities

Outlining the priorities of the government, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday pledged to focus on adhering to a people-centered development approach, promoting high-quality...

China puts people first on new journey of ‘building great country’: Xi

Maryam Nawaz stresses youth’s participation in decision making process

Minister advocates for school accessibility in slums through PEF project

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.