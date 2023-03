ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Fawad Chaudhry on March 17 for his tweet accusing PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz of giving a watch from Toshakhana to a citizen, says in media reports.

Following that tweet, Maryam Nawaz had announced to file a complaint in FIA cybercrime wing. Fawad Chaudhry was summoned on the complaint of the citizen Raja Haroon.