Punjab Elections: Filling of nominations papers underway

LAHORE: The process of filing nomination papers for election of Punjab Assembly is underway and the candidates can file their nomination papers with Returning Officers till Tuesday.

The names of nominated candidates will be published on Wednesday while scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till 22nd of this month. Candidates may withdraw their papers on 5th of next month while final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on 6th of next month while polling will be held on 30th.