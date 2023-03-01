Govt slashes petrol price by Rs5 per litre

— High-speed diesel price to remain unchanged despite drop in international market

— Kerosene oil brought down to Rs187.73 per litre



ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced a cut in the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre.

In a video message, the finance minister said the new price of petrol will be now Rs267 per litre from previous cost of Rs272 per litre.

He added that the price of high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs280 per litre.

“Kerosene oil’s current price of Rs202.73 is being reduced to Rs187.73 – a decline of 15 rupees. Light-diesel, which is at Rs196.68, is being brought down to Rs184.68 after a reduction of 12 rupees,” the finance minister said.

He said the prices would apply from Tuesday midnight.

The drop in petrol price comes as a relief to consumers, but the government’s decision to keep diesel prices unchanged is likely to disappoint the country’s oil industry, which was expecting a reduction of over Rs20 per litre as the price of diesel has gone down in the international market.