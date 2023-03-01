NATIONAL

No PTI leader turn up at ECP in contempt case proceedings

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Not a single leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday appeared in the hearing of contempt of commission proceedings against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders Asad Umer and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

Four-member bench of the ECP, headed by ECP Member Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprising Member ECP Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member ECP Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana and Member ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan heard the case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

During the proceedings, ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remarked that there was no one present from the PTI side, neither the lawyer nor any leader. He remarked that if there was no one present from the PTI side for the case hearing why the members should not issue an order for contempt of the ECP?

Imran Khan and two members of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar were served with notices in August and September last year for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their lawyers before the commission and explain their position.

 

