Incompetent rulers can’t compete with ‘hero Imran’, Elahi tells US delegation

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi has said that PTI chief Imran Khan is a national hero and “mafia” sitting in the coalition government cannot compete with him, thus running away from elections.

Ehali made these remarks in a meeting with US House of Representatives delegation headed by Democratic party leader Dr Asif Mehmood, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

The 12-member delegation included California Legislative Assembly’s Appropriations Committee head Chris R Holden, his wife Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dloise Gomes, Mike A Gipson, Wendy Carrillo, Christopher Reyes, Anna Goddard, Willie Armstrong, Michael Meeks, Adriel Yang and others.

In the meeting, views were exchanged about Pakistan-US relations and the country’s political situation. The delegation praised former CM Elahi for declaring Punjab and California as the ‘Sister States’ and paid him tributes.

The delegation told Elahi that different US companies are interested in investing in different sectors of Punjab including agriculture, information technology, health and education.

Elahi appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in enhancing bilateral ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Discussing about Pakistan’s domestic issues, Elahi said the country’s political and economic situation is demanding immediate general elections and added that the ruling PDM is afraid of polls.

“Incompetent rulers’ gang has only one desire that elections do not take place. Rulers are heading towards violating the Constitution and attacking the judiciary,” he was quoted as saying.

The PTI leader said that Maryam is at the forefront of attacking the judiciary by using objectionable and inappropriate language against the senior judges.

Elahi said results of all bye-elections, held since the ouster of former PM Imran, has exposed the weakening political position of the PDM parties.

He also expressed the hope that the Supreme Court will order holding of elections within 90 days of the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mehmood expressed his desire to play his role for strengthening Pakistan-US ties.

He said that Pakistan and the US have been supporting each other for decades.