New features introduced to hassle-free obtaining police character certificate: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to facilitate the innocent citizens entangled by opponents on the basis of false cases, trivial provisions and enmity. The process of issuing and obtaining police character certificate for such citizens have been made easier. In his message to the citizens on social media, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar said that the system of issuance of police character certificate, which is required for citizens to apply for admission, scholarship, visa, job and immigration abroad, has been upgraded with new features and has also been approved by the Police Executive Board.

The IGP said that under the new features, detailed record of the citizens declared innocent by the police investigation and courts will be registered in the character certificate, in which their details will be mentioned with accuracy.

Similarly, the character certificate of the citizens who have been implicated in false cases will be issued with accuracy of record so that these innocent citizens do not have to face problems for employment, obtaining visa, admission in educational institutions or immigration just because of character certificate. Dr Usman Anwar said that the police character certificate of all the citizens of the province who obey laws is clear, but if a citizen is facing difficulties in obtaining the character certificate despite being innocent, he should immediately contact the concerned authorized officer. The IGP said that according to the new features, detailed record of innocent citizens involved in false FIRs will be registered in character certificate so that they do not face any problem and can easily apply not only for admission for education abroad, scholarships, visa, job and immigration, but also be able to proceed with full attention in the fulfillment of their goals

Families of Lahore Police martyrs entertained

On the instructions of Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, a series of measures are being taken to honor the families of police martyrs and pay tribute to their sacrifices. In this regard, the children and families of the martyrs of the Lahore Police were invited to the Gaddafi Stadium and they were shown PSL cricket match in the IGP enclosure. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar himself reached the stadium to meet the families of the martyrs and watched the match with children of the martyrs. He met the children of the martyrs with the players of Lahore Qalandar. Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and other players gave autographs on shirts of children of the martyrs, while star bowler Haris Rauf and opener batsman Fakhar Zaman presented flowers to the children of the martyrs.