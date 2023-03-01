NATIONAL

PM wants no power outage during Sehar-Iftar timings

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for minimum power load management during the summer season and zero power outages during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister while expressing his displeasure over the construction of 500Kv Thar-Matiari power transmission, directed for ensuring departmental proceedings against the negligent officials. He also questioned the delay in the completion of the power transmission in the stipulated period of time.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the demand and supply of power during the summer season and the work on different power sector projects, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed over expected power demand and supply and load management during the upcoming summer season. The meeting was also apprised of the progress on the government’s 10,000 megawatts solarization project.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, PM’s Advisers Ahad Khan Cheema, Ministers of State Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Hashim Notezai and PM’s Special Assistants Jehanzaib Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain and other relevant authorities.

 

 

