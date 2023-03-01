LHC seeks ‘assistance’ over admissibility of plea seeking contempt proceedings against Maryam

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Tuesday sought assistance of the petitioner’s counsel by March 1 on “admissibility of a case” seeking contempt proceedings against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz over contemptuous remarks against Supreme Court judges.

Justice Shujaat heard a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz over allegedly making contemptuous remarks six times during her speech at a convention at Sargodha.

During proceedings of the case, Advocate Rana Shahid, the counsel for the petitioner shed light on the contemptuous remarks made by Maryam Nawaz. He argued that world leaders like Joe Biden and Bill Clinton did not use such language, which means “this practice does not exist in civilised societies”. However, most Pakistani leaders hurl blame at judges and commit contemptuous remarks.

When asked under which article the petition was filed, the counsel told the court that it was filed under Article 204, adding that any person who commits contempt could be charged with six months imprisonment with a fine of up to Rs100,000. Further, Justice Shujaat asked against whom the contempt was committed. Directing the lawyer to read sub-clause 2 of Article 187, the judge asked how this case falls under the LHC’s jurisdiction.

“This matter contains the contemptuous remarks about the judges of the superior court,” the judge noted, questioning how the high court could hear this matter. Advocate Rana Shahid responded that Maryam Nawaz had also committed contempt by scandalising the LHC’s judges who were hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s protective bail.

“Do you have any judgment in your support?” Justice Shujaat asked. The counsel requested the court to adjourn the case, assuring he would return with supporting court judgments. The court adjourned proceedings till March 1. Petitioner Muhammad Shahid in his petition implored the court that on February 23, 2023, Maryam Nawaz delivered a speech that was telecasted on most local television channels.