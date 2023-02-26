Two cops martyred in Khuzdar ‘remote control blast’: police

QUETTA: A van driver and a policeman were martyred and another two injured in a “remote-controlled blast” in Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Saturday, according to a police official.

Initially, the police said that terrorists carried out the “magnetic bomb attack” on the security squad of Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso.

Confirming the incident, Khuzdar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli informed the media that security squad of SP Fahad Khan Khoso was targeted near Jhalawan Complex in the “remote-controlled blast”.

He said one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

“SP Khuzdar’s squad was patrolling in the area when the blast occurred,” SHO Sasoli said, adding that additional police contingents reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.

“A search operation is currently underway,” the SHO added.

CM Bizenjo orders ‘foolproof security’ of area

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended condolences to the families of those martyred and injured.

“Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise our security forces,” he said. “The people of Balochistan are standing side by side with the security forces”.

Bizenjo added that the menace of terrorism will be defeated.

He also prayed for the injured policemen and issued instructions that the best medical facilities be provided to them.

“Steps should be taken for foolproof security of the area,” he ordered.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove also condemned the blast and instructed the district administration to provide medical treatment to the injured.

On Tuesday, two officials of the paramilitary Levies force were killed in unknown miscreants attack near Babri.

“Two personnel of Levies, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam, were martyred in attack at the check post”, police said. Armed assailants also took official weapons of Levies personnel with them, officials said.

The Levies post, which came under the attack, has been located at the Quetta-Taftan National Highway, police stated.