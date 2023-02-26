AJK PM, Ishaq Dar discuss public welfare schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar discussed important financial matters related to AJK and the pace of public welfare schemes and projects.

They discussed this in a called-on meeting here on Saturday.

Prime Minister AJK apprised the finance minister of the initiatives of AJK government to enhance its revenue generation and sought the support of the federal government in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing and future development projects in AJK. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and expressed the federal government’s commitment to the development and progress of AJK.

He further added that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir were among the top priorities of the government and no stone would be left unturned for its development. He offered the full assistance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the AJK government in its quest to increase its own receipts.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging situation, the government was determined to set the economy on stability and growth trajectory.

People should also take austerity measures

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday rejected the rumours regarding Pakistan’s default and advised citizens to adopt austerity measures due to the economic crisis.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chaired a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other lawmakers.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is going through an economic crisis, however, there is no risk of default. He urged that by effective government policies, the economic crisis will end soon.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that a special session of the Senate is summoned from March 15 to 17 which will also be attended by the former senators. He added that all participants will be given an opportunity to present their points of view.

A large number of members of the committee attended the meeting via video link which included Deputy chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Besides, Senators Shahadat Awan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan and Senior officers of the Senate attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures and directed the ministers to enforce them strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.