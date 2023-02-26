Pakistan Railways should do better

Pakistan Railways (PR) is a vital mode of transportation that connects provinces, and contributes to the economic development of the country. Despite its importance, PR has faced numerous challenges over the last three decades due to poor management and lack of professional expertise.

The organisation has a large workforce of about 500 engineers recruited through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), and about 100 officers inducted through the Central Superior Services (CSS). The organisation also hires professionals on senior management positions from time to time to bring improvement to its working.

In 2022-23, the railway division allocated Rs45 billion, and another Rs32.6 billion were allocated through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). However, from April to October 2022, the PR recorded a loss of almost Rs35 billion. When PSDP inflows and the loss due to accidents are included, the PR is losing almost Rs100 billion annually.

This significant loss raises a crucial question about the role of more than 600 officers inducted through a competitive process. It is a matter of great concern, as the loss incurred by the PR is higher than the annual budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Several factors contribute to the large deficit faced by the organisation. However, this is primarily due to lack of professionalism among management personnel employed in pay scales 17-22. Their incompetence has greatly impacted the daily operations and has resulted in a decline in its services and reputation. These personnel have repeatedly failed to take advantage of the available opportunities to improve the system, and continue, instead, to cling to outdated methods. The current system protects officers from wrongdoing, but fails to address the root cause of the PR decline. The internal inquiry system also punishes lower-level employees while protecting decision-makers, discouraging the latter from changing their approach.

The officers spend most of their time on clerical tasks, preventing them from exploring opportunities to improve the system. The current system also hinders the introduction of digitalisation and automation, which could address a number of issues.

There are several areas where PR can improve its operations with its existing human resources, including digitalising inventory management, developing demand-driven timetables, improving track and rolling stock maintenance, and utilising statistical data produced by the relevant branch. A digitalised inventory management system would allow for complete spatiotemporal analysis, leading towards well-optimised usage of resources and reducing inventory misuse and theft.

The train timetabling needs improvement, as the current system is not optimised and mostly depends on the expertise of the clerical staff. The maintenance and inspection of track and rolling stock infrastructure require a modern approach, incorporating computer tools and optimised maintenance plans.

The PR statistics branch is responsible for collecting, compiling and analysing data related to the organisation’s operations and performance. Despite its importance, the branch has been hindered by its outdated paper-based record system, making it difficult to gather accurate and timely data, identify trends and patterns, and make data-driven decisions.

The PR has abolished its research and development department and lacks a forum to discuss and address research-related issues. The department relies on the services of influential retired officers who have failed to bring positive change through their contractor-driven approach.

To address these challenges, the PR decision-makers should adopt best practices in line with their counterparts around the world who have successfully digitalised their systems and embraced a research culture. For instance, some railways have established partnerships with universities and research institutes to use their expertise in order to address the challenges in the industry. PR can also consider inviting renowned engineering institutes to discuss the challenges and assign dissertation topics to students with the aim of bringing forth recommendations for improvement.The railways is not only a means of transportation, it also connects the provinces, provides a platform for people from different provinces to work together and symbolise harmony. To improve its efficiency and effectiveness, PR should embrace a culture of innovation and research. This will trans- form it into a modern, efficient and sustain- able organisation that serves the people.

MUHAMMAD USAMA

ALABAMA, USA