Opinion

Safe City project

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The authorities running the Safe City project in Islamabad need to be congratulated for effectively and efficiently monitoring the traffic in Islamabad and issuing e-challans to the violators. I did not realise that such technology and knowhow were available locally.
Recently, while I was moving on Faisal Avenue towards Blue Area, my speed was captured on the CCTV cameras of the Safe City project. Lo and behold, within minutes I was sent an e-challan on my cellphone with complete details of the vehicle, the nature and the place of violation along with my name, address and snapshot of the car.
I thought this could only happen in the United States where I had seen it while on a visit some time ago. The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) also needs to be commended for facilitating and providing the necessary infrastructure/data and software to Islamabad traffic police.
KHALED
ISLAMABAD

Previous article
Promote ruralisation
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

ISLAMABAD: A 21-truck convoy carrying 275-ton relief assistance goods from Pakistan arrived at Malatya, one of the worst hit cities of Turkiye by the...

CTD busts seven TTP-militants from Lahore, other cities

Jail Bharo Tehrik

Lahore atop list of most polluted cities, Karachi sixth in world

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.