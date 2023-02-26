The authorities running the Safe City project in Islamabad need to be congratulated for effectively and efficiently monitoring the traffic in Islamabad and issuing e-challans to the violators. I did not realise that such technology and knowhow were available locally.

Recently, while I was moving on Faisal Avenue towards Blue Area, my speed was captured on the CCTV cameras of the Safe City project. Lo and behold, within minutes I was sent an e-challan on my cellphone with complete details of the vehicle, the nature and the place of violation along with my name, address and snapshot of the car.

I thought this could only happen in the United States where I had seen it while on a visit some time ago. The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) also needs to be commended for facilitating and providing the necessary infrastructure/data and software to Islamabad traffic police.

KHALED

ISLAMABAD