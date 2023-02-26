Promote ruralisation

Urbanisation and growing population in urban centres seems to be a global phenomenon. But countries around the world have been dealing with this issue through innovative ideas and incentives. Japan, for instance, has offered families living in Tokyo one million yen, approximately Rs2 million, per child to move out of the capital to other towns, preferably villages.

According to Japanese officials, this scheme will be introduced in April in areas with declining birth rates and rise in the number of aging population. In order to receive the said benefits, the families must match the criteria to move out from the greater Tokyo area to the mountainous area within the city’s boundaries. About 1,300 municipalities have already joined the scheme. The officials are expecting that the programme will help the country reduce the pressure on public services in Tokyo, which has a population of 35 million. The government is hoping that around 10,000 people will make the move from Tokyo to rural areas by 2027.Such programmes, plans and, indeed, government initiatives surely need to be replicated by countries like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh to overcome traffic issues, and to make cities like Karachi, Mumbai and Dhaka both functional and pollution-free.

SHAHID SAMAND MAHAR

THARPARKAR