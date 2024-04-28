Hamas’ resistance against Israeli occupation justified under int’l law’: Mushahid

ISTANBUL: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed termed Hamas’ struggle against Israel’s occupation as “rightful resistance” that significantly altered the status quo in the Middle East and emphasized that “Palestine is part of Pakistan’s DNA”.

The senator spoke at a three-day conference titled International Conference on Palestine, inaugurated by President Erdogan on April 26 in Istanbul.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation at the conference includes Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheryar Meher, Chaudhry Shahbaz, and Junaid Akbar.

The conference has drawn parliamentarians and political leaders from 80 countries.

A member of the executive board of Parliamentarians for Palestine & Al Quds, the PML-N senator stated, “Palestinians’ armed resistance to brutal Israeli occupation was fully justified under International Law and the UN Charter.”

He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, tracing it back to the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his address, he condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza, labelling it the “first live televised genocide in modern history”.

He criticized the lack of substantial support for Palestinians from both Muslim regimes and Western countries, except for public opinion.

Mushahid highlighted the impact of the “Al Aqsa Storm” unleashed by Hamas on October 7, stating it had “altered the global political landscape, especially in the Middle East, by shattering the myth of Israeli invincibility”.

Referring to Pakistan’s historical support for Palestine, he mentioned Pakistan’s participation in two Arab-Israeli Wars in 1967 and 1973, as well as the first recognition of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) under Yasser Arafat at the Lahore Islamic Summit in 1974.

The senator called for an immediate ceasefire and steps to establish an independent Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Pakistani delegates also held meetings with President Erdogan and the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Dr Noman Kurtulmus.

A day earlier, speaking at the United Nations Security Council’s ministerial-level debate on the Middle East situation, Ambassador Usman Jadoon called on the United Nations and the world community to consider “further measures” against Israel to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to its “plausible genocide” of the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.