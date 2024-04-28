JI announces pro-farmers protests across Punjab on 30th

LAHORE: The newly-elected Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday announced protest demonstrations across Punjab express solidarity with the farmers and press the government accept their demands.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim announced that the sit-in protests will take place on Tuesday, April 30, on major roads across the province.

In a statement, the secretary general of JI attributed the escalating wheat crisis to the government’s misguided policies.

He criticized the provincial government for disregarding the plight of farmers and highlighted the withdrawal of subsidies on essential agricultural products, a move influenced by pressure from the IMF.

Consequently, farmers find themselves unable to sell their wheat at the government’s support price, with middlemen exploiting the situation to their advantage.

He also condemned the opportunistic behavior of certain groups, who exploit shortages or surpluses of basic necessities for personal gain.

He reiterated JI’s steadfast support for farmers, promising solidarity during these challenging times.