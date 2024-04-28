Narcotics trafficking bid thwarted as Customs seizes drugs worth Rs1b

14 kg of ice and 18 kg of heroin recovered from a truck at Torkham border crossing

TORKHAM: Customs officials at the Torkham border crossing, situated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, successfully intercepted a significant cache of illicit substances worth one billion rupees in an operation on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the customs house, Chief Collector Customs Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa revealed that the major trafficking attempt was thwarted following a tip-off about the drug smuggling from Afghanistan,.

The operation unfolded when an empty truck entering from Afghanistan underwent rigorous scrutiny by customs officials. The thorough search led to the discovery of 14 kilogrammes of ice and 18 kilogrammes of heroin concealed within secret compartments of the vehicle.

Subsequently, the truck driver was apprehended, and the confiscated drugs were presented to the media.

The Chief Collector Customs emphasised the gravity of the seizure, stating that the street value of the recovered narcotics in the international market is estimated to be around Rs1 billion.

This seizure adds to the ongoing efforts of the customs personnel, who, in the past month alone, have seized drugs worth one billion and 390 million rupees in and around the Torkham border area.

Highlighting the nexus between drug smuggling and terrorism, the Chief Collector pointed out that smugglers often collaborate with terrorist networks, which is the reason why many Customs staff have been martyred by terrorists while conducting anti-smuggling operations recently.

He further asserted that the proceeds from drug trafficking are frequently channelled into funding terrorism.