PMD predicts sighting of Ramadan moon on March 22

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the possibility of sighting the new moon of Ramadan on March 22, according to astronomical parameters.

The new moon of Ramadan, 1,444 AH, is expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on March 21.

The PMD has also predicted fair or partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

If the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramadan will be on March 23, Thursday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reading the Quran, and charity.

Silent threat looms in space: The menace of space junk
Staff Report
