PMD predicts sighting of Ramadan moon on March 22

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the possibility of sighting the new moon of Ramadan on March 22, according to astronomical parameters.

The new moon of Ramadan, 1,444 AH, is expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on March 21.

The PMD has also predicted fair or partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

If the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramadan will be on March 23, Thursday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reading the Quran, and charity.