Minor earthquake jolts Balochistan district, no casualties reported

By Staff Report
A resident checks a damaged wall of his house following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai on October 7, 2021, as at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of October 7. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Kharan district of Balochistan on Sunday morning, with tremors felt in various parts of Kharan and nearby areas at 11:00 am.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicentre of the quake was 29 kilometres southwest of Balochistan, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake. The situation remained under control and there were no immediate rescue or relief efforts required.

The tremors caused mild panic among the local residents, who were seen rushing out of their homes and workplaces to safer locations. The disaster management authorities urged the public to remain calm and not to panic in such situations.

Earthquakes are common occurrences in Pakistan, with the country located on the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Although most of the earthquakes are small and cause no significant damage, the government has implemented various measures to minimise the loss of life and property in case of a major earthquake.

