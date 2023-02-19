Lawyers’ union plans reference against judge over leaked conversation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) is considering filing a reference against a Supreme Court justice over leaked audio that allegedly involves the judge and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to a report by The News, the regulating authority for lawyers in Pakistan has scheduled a meeting to discuss the matter.

In the leaked audio, Elahi, a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, can be heard allegedly discussing the management of a trial. However, Elahi denies any wrongdoing and claims the conversation was taped and distorted.

The PBC meeting, scheduled for next week, will be attended by the heads of all provincial bar councils, including the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC). If the meeting approves the filing of the reference, it will be filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (JSC), and the decision might also be shared with the media.

Hassan Raza Pasha, the chairman of the executive committee of the PBC, has confirmed that he previously held a press conference in Lahore, where he demanded a forensic test of the alleged audio tape.

Additionally, Abid S Zubairi, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), has deemed the audio leaks as doctored after reviewing the recording.