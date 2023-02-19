NATIONAL

Case registered after attack on Karachi police office

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN-FEBURARY 18: Security forces patrol at the site of police compound in Karachi, Pakistan on February 18, 2023. A group of armed assailants stormed the police headquarters of Pakistanâs southern port city of Karachi, igniting an intense exchange of firing between the attackers and the police on Friday. Karachi police chief, Javed Alam Odho, confirmed to the local media that his office has been attacked, and at least one policeman was injured and shifted to hospital. (Photo by Yousuf Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case on Sunday following an attack on a police compound in Karachi, with terrorism, murder, and attempted murder provisions included.

The complaint was filed by the station house officer of the Sadar police station.

The initial police report stated that the attackers gained entry to the office by cutting the wire installed on the rear wall of the family quarters of the Sadar Police Lines.

The attackers were identified as three terrorists who arrived in a car. One of the terrorists was killed on the fourth floor while the other was killed on the rooftop in retaliatory action by the police.

Eyewitnesses, including children in the area, provided information to the police. They saw the terrorists entering the KPO from the rear way, and one of their accomplices stood on guard at the corner of the street. The attackers had first martyred a policeman.

Pakistan Army took control of the building on Saturday to start an investigation into the terror attack. The Army’s investigation teams examined the incident site, and snipers were still posted on rooftops and around the KPO.

Two of the alleged terrorists who were involved in the audacious attack on the Karachi police compound were identified. Zala Noor, a resident of North Waziristan, blew himself up during the storming of the police compound, and Kafayat Ullah, from Lakki Marwat, was shot dead by security forces. A third terrorist was also identified as a resident of Datta Khel in North Waziristan.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

