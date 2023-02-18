China says it ‘fully supports’ Pakistan in maintaining security and stability

ISLAMABAD: China expressed its full support to Pakistan’s efforts to maintain security and stability, and promote development and revitalisation, the neighbouring nation’s top diplomat said.

Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), made the remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the committee, highlighted that China and Pakistan are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and their friendship is unbreakable.

He also said that China is prepared to provide assistance to Pakistan to help overcome its temporary difficulties and work together to build an even closer community of a shared future.

Bilawal expressed satisfaction with the development of Pakistan-China relations, stating that China is Pakistan’s all-weather friend. He also emphasised that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a crucial element of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Both sides exchanged views on mutual support under the current international situation, and Bilawal reassured China that Pakistan would resolutely fight terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan.