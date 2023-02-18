Abbasi slams NAB as most corrupt institution in the country

KARACHI: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claimed on Saturday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was the most corrupt institution in the country.

During a media interaction, the former prime minister expressed his concerns that despite having three democratic governments in the country, NAB is still operational. He further added that Pakistan would not function properly as long as the agency remains operational.

Abbasi, who is facing a number of investigations under the dirty money watchdog, also mentioned that government officials are afraid to exercise their powers due to the fear of NAB’s anti-graft watchdog.

He stressed that the NAB was created for political victimization, and former chairman Javed Iqbal should answer questions about his tenure.

Regarding his alleged differences with PML-N leaders, Abbasi said he worked in the party for over three decades without holding any office, and he has no issues with PML-N.

Abbasi reiterated that Nawaz Sharif is his “leader”.