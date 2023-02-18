NATIONAL

Bilawal calls for early diplomatic resolution of Ukraine conflict

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The foreign minister has urged for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

During a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari conveyed Pakistan’s concerns about the conflict which began in February of last year.

The two sides engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on various issues and agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of their people, according to state-owned Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, seen as a major diplomatic test for the country to balance its relationships with big powers, but called for its diplomatic resolution.

Last year, despite pressure from the United States and its allies, Islamabad twice abstained from resolutions against Russia at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

