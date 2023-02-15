Urvashi Rautela wishes Naseem Shah on his birthday

Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela raised eyebrows as she posted a birthday message for Pakistan pacer, Naseem Shah.

The pacer celebrated his 20th birthday today, by cutting a cake alongside his Quetta Gladiators’ teammates.

Rautela posted a comment on Naseem’s Instagram picture, in which the pacer had congratulated Shadab Khan on his wedding. The actress also congratulated Naseem for being conferred with an honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police.

“Happy Birthday Naseem Shah. Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank,” commented Rautela.

Naseem also acknowledged Rautela’s greeting, and commented,” Thank you”.

Last year, Rautela had shared an Instagram reel featuring Pakistan pacer after the Asia Cup game on September 4.

In a video, Rautela could be seen enjoying the India-Pakistan match and there were some glimpses of Naseem Shah in the video shared by her with Atif Aslam’s ‘Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le’ playing in the background.

The clip went viral, and she deleted it, but users ensured it went viral.

Naseem was asked about the Indian actress, to which he replied that he is unaware of Urvashi.

“I am smiling at your question. I don’t know who Urvashi is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” Naseem said.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela clarified the viral video on her Instagram story, stating it was nothing but “fan made cute edits.” She further asked the media to refrain from making any news out of it.

On the other hand, Pakistanis were quick enough to find that Urvashi was following Naseem Shah on Instagram, however, she unfollowed the Pakistan pacer after the latter disclosed he doesn’t know who Urvashi really is.

Now it seems that both of them are aware of each other and are on cordial terms.