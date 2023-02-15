‘150 kph’ Ihsanullah wreaks havoc with five-wicket haul

Multan Sultans pacer, Ihsanullah, was breathing fire early in his spell as he rattled Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stumps with a delivery bowled at over 150 kph.

The lanky pacer bowled a couple of length deliveries which troubled Sarfaraz. The wicketkeeper tried to waft at a delivery outside off stump, but an inside edge from Sarfaraz smashed the stumps. The pacer was clearly overjoyed as he celebrated with his trademark celebration of bow and arrow.

Ihsanullah conceded only one run in his first over. However, he wasn’t done yet as he did even better in his second over.

The right arm pacer was on a hat-trick in his second over, as he first removed Jason Roy on a 142 kph delivery. Then he followed it up by removing in-form Iftikhar Ahmed on a golden duck by trapping him lbw. Ihsanullah completed the second over without conceding a run, thus bowling a double-wicket maiden over.

Ihsanullah returned in the 13th over and struck in his first delivery of the third over, by removing Umar Akmal. Akmal was caught behind on a short pitched delivery by the right-arm pacer.

Ihsanullah was having a dream night as he also clean bowled Naseem Shah to complete his five wicket haul.

The right-arm pacer gave away only 12 runs in his four-over spell.